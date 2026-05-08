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Understanding Federal Solicitation: Create a Proposal That Checks All the Boxes - Webinar

Understanding Federal Solicitation: Create a Proposal That Checks All the Boxes - Webinar

Navigating federal solicitations can be a daunting hurdle for small business, but often times winning government contracts starts with a proposal that is organized and fully compliant. Join the Wyoming APEX Accelerator and the SBA for an insightful webinar featuring guest speaker Kirsten Sandlin, founder and CEO of RFPrepared. With extensive experience in marketing and proposal management, Kirsten specializes in helping small firms overcome the challenges of complex RFP requirements. Participants will learn practical strategies to streamline their response process, from identifying essential documentation to deciphering technical language and meeting EMR or OSHA requirements.

The session is designed to transform the solicitation process from an overwhelming task into a manageable, repeatable success. Attendees will walk away with the tools to build a ready-to-go framework that ensures every box is checked, allowing them to focus on showcasing their unique value to the federal government.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Wyoming APEX Acclerator
https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/wyomingapexaccelerator/
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org