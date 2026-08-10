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Tinderdust at Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie

Tinderdust at Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie

Tinderdust will be performing at the Wyoming Fringe Festival on Aug 22nd at 7.45pm at The Gryphon Theatre. This is the first year the Wyoming Fringe Festival will be in Laramie!

There will be holographic visuals on stage, evoking the creatures and microcosms from the fantastical world of Aves, where Tinderdust's music takes place.

The Gryphon Theatre
$25 for a 3 day festival pass!
07:45 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laramie Plains Civic Center

Artist Group Info

Tinderdust
zigsas@hotmail.com
https://tinderdust.wixsite.com/phantasmagoria
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org
https://www.gryphontheatre.org/events