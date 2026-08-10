Tinderdust at Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie
Tinderdust at Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie
Tinderdust will be performing at the Wyoming Fringe Festival on Aug 22nd at 7.45pm at The Gryphon Theatre. This is the first year the Wyoming Fringe Festival will be in Laramie!
There will be holographic visuals on stage, evoking the creatures and microcosms from the fantastical world of Aves, where Tinderdust's music takes place.
The Gryphon Theatre
$25 for a 3 day festival pass!
07:45 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Plains Civic Center
Artist Group Info
Tinderdust
zigsas@hotmail.com
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org