Thin Air Shakespeare presents Something Rotten! - Jackson

Pack your picnic and blanket and join us on the lawn! Summer in Jackson wouldn't be complete without a memorable night of FREE, outdoor Thin Air Shakespeare.

In 2026, this beloved Jackson tradition is getting a little twist — Off Square Theatre will be presenting the first Thin Air Shakespeare MUSICAL!

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that pesky Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.