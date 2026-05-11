The Wrangle: 100 Years of Dude Ranching - Cody

Join us for the grand opening of "The Wrangle: 100 Years of Dude Ranching," a powerful photography exhibit by Scott T. Baxter celebrating the landscapes, heritage, and enduring spirit of dude ranching across the American West.

Created in honor of the Dude Ranchers’ Association centennial, "The Wrangle" captures the people, horses, and traditions that continue to carry forward this uniquely American way of life.

We’re proud to recognize Thrivent and Western Rivers Financial Group as the presenting sponsors of the opening reception. Join us from 4-6pm on June 4 at the Dude Ranch Museum in Cody, Wyoming.