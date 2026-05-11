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The Wrangle: 100 Years of Dude Ranching - Cody

The Wrangle: 100 Years of Dude Ranching - Cody

Join us for the grand opening of "The Wrangle: 100 Years of Dude Ranching," a powerful photography exhibit by Scott T. Baxter celebrating the landscapes, heritage, and enduring spirit of dude ranching across the American West.

Created in honor of the Dude Ranchers’ Association centennial, "The Wrangle" captures the people, horses, and traditions that continue to carry forward this uniquely American way of life.

We’re proud to recognize Thrivent and Western Rivers Financial Group as the presenting sponsors of the opening reception. Join us from 4-6pm on June 4 at the Dude Ranch Museum in Cody, Wyoming.

Dude Ranch Museum
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dude Ranch Foundation
3075861831
info@duderanchfoundation.org
Dude Ranch Foundation

Artist Group Info

Scott T. Baxter
info@duderanchfoundation.org
https://www.scottbaxterphotographer.com/
Dude Ranch Museum
1122 12th St
Cody, Wyoming 82414
3075861831
info@duderanchfoundation.org
https://www.duderanchfoundation.org/