The Vinyl Stripes - Casper

Rockabilly, rock and roll, hot rods, drive-in movies, surf music, early Elvis, and Sun Records—this is the sound, look, and style that defines the Texas-based band The Vinyl Stripes. Deeply inspired by the music and culture of the 1950s and ’60s, the band delivers an authentic vintage experience with high-energy modern appeal.

Adorned with skinny ties, pork pie hats, Gretsch guitars, upright bass, and rockin’ drums, The Vinyl Stripes bring classic American music to life. Their repertoire features rockabilly and early rock and roll favorites made famous by legends such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, and The Beatles—along with surf guitar instrumentals that transport audiences straight to the California coast of the 1960s.

The Vinyl Stripes aren’t just about nostalgia. The band also performs original songs that capture the spirit and sound of the era. The core trio—guitar, upright bass, and drums—features all three members singing in tight three-part harmony. For select performances, the band expands to a four-piece lineup with the addition of tenor saxophone, adding extra punch and classic rock-and-roll flair.

From rockabilly and vintage rock and roll to California surf music and instrumental guitar jams, audiences will definitely get real gone to the sounds of The Vinyl Stripes.