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The Sudans in Concert - Sheridan

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The Sudans in Concert - Sheridan

Where does the The Sudans name come from? Well, we have Suzie Schatz Hills (that’s one “Su”), Dan Burgess and Dan Hills (that’s two “Dans”) which makes for the Sudans! You will enjoy their feel good vibes with classic hits from the 1950’s-1970’s! All of this is set in a truly historic environment as the magnificent church venue was built in 1911 with great acoustics.

First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
First Congregational Church of Sheridan, Wyoming
100 W. Works St.
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
godworks100@gmail.com