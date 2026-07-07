The Piney Islanders in Concert - Sheridan

The Piney Islanders are Scott Robinson (vocals, acoustic guitar, dobro), Evan Larsell (vocals, guitar, mandolin), Chris Carlson (vocals, violin/fiddle), Janey Wing Kenyon (vocals, percussion, bass, dulcimer). Enjoy original compositions, Americana, contemporary folk, bluegrass and blues. Brought to you by First Congregational Church who wishes to thank all the musicians who donate their time and talent to entertain the communities we all love and support Sheridan College Music Scholarships. The concert is free with donations going toward the scholarship. Come on in, grab a program, and sit wherever you like!