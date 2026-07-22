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The Center Presents: The Hootenanny - Jackson

The Center Presents: The Hootenanny - Jackson

Join The Center for its annual presentation of The Hootenanny in The Center Theater!

Once a year, the Hootenanny trades in its usual Monday-night venue in Moose, WY, and performs an in-town version of the long-running tradition. Talented pickers, founding performers, and long-time stalwarts take the stage to perform covers and originals – all acoustically.

The Hootenanny began in the 1950s and continues to be a home for some of Jackson’s best musicians. The Center’s yearly gathering allows Jackson-based talent to belt out their tunes on the large stage and share the magic captured in front on the Tetons.

Center for the Arts
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for the Arts
307-733-4900
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org