The Center Presents: The Hootenanny - Jackson

Join The Center for its annual presentation of The Hootenanny in The Center Theater!

Once a year, the Hootenanny trades in its usual Monday-night venue in Moose, WY, and performs an in-town version of the long-running tradition. Talented pickers, founding performers, and long-time stalwarts take the stage to perform covers and originals – all acoustically.

The Hootenanny began in the 1950s and continues to be a home for some of Jackson’s best musicians. The Center’s yearly gathering allows Jackson-based talent to belt out their tunes on the large stage and share the magic captured in front on the Tetons.

