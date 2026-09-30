The Center Presents: Lucius - Jackson

Rooted in mirrored kinship and a captivating vocal blend, Lucius — the Grammy-nominated indie-pop duo of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig — are songwriters of rare emotional precision, building one of contemporary music's most enchanting, harmonic sounds. Their voices, described by the Los Angeles Times as "otherworldly," move in perfect tandem: two instruments so attuned they read as one.

The duo have lent their singular harmonies to an extraordinary range of artists — among them Joni Mitchell, The War on Drugs, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Jeff Tweedy, Roger Waters, The National, Harry Styles, and Ringo Starr.