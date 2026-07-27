The Alley Cats - Casper

America’s premiere doo wop comedy group will be gifting ARTCORE with a holiday concert as part of the group’s nationwide holiday tour!

Founded in 1987, The Alley Cats have performed all over the world, and have opened for Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Rascal Flatts, and The Beach Boys. The group is well-known for their tight vocal harmonies, but their laugh-out-loud, unruly brand of humor keeps audiences coming back.

The Alley Cats have appeared on numerous television shows for NBC, CBS, and PBS, and their music has taken them to every continent, including Antarctica. The Alley Cats have had the honor of entertaining U.S. military troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and were invited in 2001 by President Bill Clinton to perform at The White House.