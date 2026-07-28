Tell Me More! with Daniel Galbreath and the Wyoming International Chamber Music Festival - Laramie

Tell Me More! Guest Lecture Series: Rural England, Rural Wyoming

The Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis, by Ralph Vaughan Williams, is one of the most important and beautiful pieces of string orchestra music in the world. It is also a centerpiece of this year's Wyoming International Chamber Music Festival, happening throughout Laramie and Cheyenne.

Musicologist and conductor Dr. Daniel Galbreath will explore how the Fantasia creates a "sense of place" and how Vaughan Williams digs deep into the roots of English culture and history to create a piece of enduring beauty. Using live examples with musicians from the Wyoming International Chamber Music Festival, we'll explore the "sagebrush in the blood" of this deeply moving work.

Monday, August 3 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Coal Creek Coffee Co. Downtown

110 E Grand Ave. | Laramie, WY