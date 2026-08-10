Tell Me More! Guest Lecture Series: JAB Artist Talk - Laramie

Tell Me More! at Coal Creek Coffee Co.

Join Coal Creek Coffee Co. Monday, August 17, at 6:30 PM for Tell Me More! and the opening of JAB's new gallery exhibition.

JAB is a Wyoming artist whose magazine collage practice explores repurposed materials, consumption, and the creative process. In her artist talk, she will discuss how she creates her vivid collages from found magazines and other discarded materials, as well as how matrescence influenced the development of her artistic practice.

The talk will also explore navigating periods of artistic uncertainty, finding your creative voice, and the importance of creating even when you are unsure where the work is going. JAB hopes to remind listeners of the value of art, creativity, and giving new purpose to the things we might otherwise discard.

Monday, August 17 | 6:30 PM

Coal Creek Coffee Co. Downtown

110 E Grand Ave. | Laramie, WY