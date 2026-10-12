Tapas & Tomorrow - Laramie

Laramie Soup Kitchen and United Way of Albany County present: Tapas & Tomorrow: small bites, BIG DREAMS!

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Located at the Laramie Soup Kitchen (lower level of St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral, off 3rd Street, just north of Ivinson Avenue)

Free event where you can enjoy appetizers prepared by our Kitchen, learn about our new facility, and learn about United Way of Albany County and how you can support the community.