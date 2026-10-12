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Tapas & Tomorrow - Laramie

Tapas & Tomorrow - Laramie

Laramie Soup Kitchen and United Way of Albany County present: Tapas & Tomorrow: small bites, BIG DREAMS!
Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Located at the Laramie Soup Kitchen (lower level of St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral, off 3rd Street, just north of Ivinson Avenue)

Free event where you can enjoy appetizers prepared by our Kitchen, learn about our new facility, and learn about United Way of Albany County and how you can support the community.

Laramie Soup Kitchen
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Soup Kitchen
outreach@laramiesoupkitchen.org
https://www.laramiesoupkitchen.org/
Laramie Soup Kitchen
104 S 4th St Suite 101
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307(460)1605
outreach@laramiesoupkitchen.org
laramiesoupkitchen.org