TAIKOPROJECT - Casper

The two biggest legends of country music on the same stage at the same time…Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Hank Williams: Lost Highway star and 2003 Obie Award winner Jason Petty re-creates the role he has become famous for, while renowned vocalist Gail Bliss star of Just A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline gives a jaw-dropping performance as Patsy Cline.

In a show like no other, Petty and Bliss pay tribute to the two most influential singers in country music history. Over 20 of their chart-topping hits are performed with a live band.

These are the two legends that audience all over the world want to see. Hank Williams and Patsy Cline…as performed by two of the best performers in the country.

“I treat the stage like my front porch, so let’s all gather ’round and do some singing and storytelling and have a night of it!” -JP