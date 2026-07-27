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TAE & The Neighborly - Casper

TAE & The Neighborly - Casper

Hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, TAE & The Neighborly seamlessly blends the best of soul, R&B, pop, and rock through vibrant instrumentation and TAE’s unforgettable vocals.

The band released their debut full-length record Self Help in 2024, showcasing lyrics and soul-inspired arrangements that shed the malaise of a world that grows ever more grim for the places of joy that are never more than a mindset away. New listeners invariably latch on to the depth of TAE’s singular voice, demonstrating a remarkable breadth of emotional highs and lows from the smoky speakeasy allure of “Carry On” to the gut-punching climactic peak of “Let It Rain”.

CitiWerks
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

TAE '& The Neighborly
artcorewyo@gmail.com
CitiWerks
162 S. WolcottC
Casper, Wyoming 82601
artcorewyo@gmail.com