TAE & The Neighborly - Casper

Hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, TAE & The Neighborly seamlessly blends the best of soul, R&B, pop, and rock through vibrant instrumentation and TAE’s unforgettable vocals.

The band released their debut full-length record Self Help in 2024, showcasing lyrics and soul-inspired arrangements that shed the malaise of a world that grows ever more grim for the places of joy that are never more than a mindset away. New listeners invariably latch on to the depth of TAE’s singular voice, demonstrating a remarkable breadth of emotional highs and lows from the smoky speakeasy allure of “Carry On” to the gut-punching climactic peak of “Let It Rain”.