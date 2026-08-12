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Soldier Ridge Trail Volunteer Night - Sheridan

Soldier Ridge Trail Volunteer Night - Sheridan

Help us build a better beginning for Soldier Ridge Trail! Work is underway on a reroute of the first portion of Soldier Ridge Trail, and now we could use some extra hands to help bring it across the finish line.

Join SCLT’s recreation crew for an evening of trail work that will include hand-finishing portions of the new trail and reclaiming the old trail alignment. No trail-building experience is necessary. We will provide the tools and guidance.

The new route will create a more fun and sustainable trail, open up new views, and create a better connection to future recreation opportunities at the SCLT Ridgetop Natural Area.

Come ready to work, get a little dirty and help build a trail the whole community can enjoy. Hand-finishing new trail and reclaiming old trail
Tools, snacks and beverages provided.

Sign up for this SCLT Volunteer Day on our website. Use the link.

Soldier Ridge
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
Soldier Ridge
Trailhead
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801