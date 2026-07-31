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Sleuthing with Joe Pickett - Saratoga

Sleuthing with Joe Pickett - Saratoga

The Saratoga Museum hosts "Sleuthing with Joe Pickett!" Join us for an evening of food, drinks, trivia, and fun!

Author C.J. Box will make an appearance!

There will be three rounds of Trivia questions based on the novels "Off the Grid," "Vicious Circle," "The Crossroads," and a few bonus Wyoming history questions!

We will have alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and cheese, and cheesecake for dessert!

Proceeds directly support the Saratoga Museum in our mission to preserve the history of the Upper Platte River Valley.

Saratoga Museum at the Platte Valley Community Center
35.00 to 50.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Saratoga Historical and Cultural Society
307-326-5511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
https://www.saratogamuseumwy.com

Artist Group Info

saratogamuseum@gmail.com
Saratoga Museum at the Platte Valley Community Center
104 Constitution Ave
Saratoga, Wyoming 82331
3073265511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
https://www.saratogamuseumwy.com