Sleuthing with Joe Pickett - Saratoga
Sleuthing with Joe Pickett - Saratoga
The Saratoga Museum hosts "Sleuthing with Joe Pickett!" Join us for an evening of food, drinks, trivia, and fun!
Author C.J. Box will make an appearance!
There will be three rounds of Trivia questions based on the novels "Off the Grid," "Vicious Circle," "The Crossroads," and a few bonus Wyoming history questions!
We will have alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and cheese, and cheesecake for dessert!
Proceeds directly support the Saratoga Museum in our mission to preserve the history of the Upper Platte River Valley.
Saratoga Museum at the Platte Valley Community Center
35.00 to 50.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Saratoga Historical and Cultural Society
307-326-5511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
Saratoga Museum at the Platte Valley Community Center
104 Constitution AveSaratoga, Wyoming 82331
3073265511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com