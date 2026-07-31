Sleuthing with Joe Pickett - Saratoga

The Saratoga Museum hosts "Sleuthing with Joe Pickett!" Join us for an evening of food, drinks, trivia, and fun!

Author C.J. Box will make an appearance!

There will be three rounds of Trivia questions based on the novels "Off the Grid," "Vicious Circle," "The Crossroads," and a few bonus Wyoming history questions!

We will have alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and cheese, and cheesecake for dessert!

Proceeds directly support the Saratoga Museum in our mission to preserve the history of the Upper Platte River Valley.