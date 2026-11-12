Silicon Couloir's Holiday Party & Bazaar - Jackson
Silicon Couloir's Holiday Party & Bazaar - Jackson
Another year of building is in the books, and we want to celebrate it with you. Join us for our annual holiday party. Meet featured local founders in our TEAMS mentoring program and hear what they’re working on, then knock out some holiday shopping with gifts made by these talented entrepreneurs. The party is free and open to everyone, so bring a friend and raise a glass to the startups, and the people behind them, shaping our region’s future.
Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Silicon Couloir
rebecca@siliconcouloir.com
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood StJackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org