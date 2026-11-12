© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Silicon Couloir's Holiday Party & Bazaar - Jackson

Silicon Couloir's Holiday Party & Bazaar - Jackson

Another year of building is in the books, and we want to celebrate it with you. Join us for our annual holiday party. Meet featured local founders in our TEAMS mentoring program and hear what they’re working on, then knock out some holiday shopping with gifts made by these talented entrepreneurs. The party is free and open to everyone, so bring a friend and raise a glass to the startups, and the people behind them, shaping our region’s future.

Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Silicon Couloir
rebecca@siliconcouloir.com
siliconcouloir.com
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org