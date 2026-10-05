She Kills Monsters - Rock Springs
She Kills Monsters - Rock Springs
She Kills Monsters is a drama-comedy play by Qui Nguyen that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written and discovers things she'd never imagined. The plot takes place in reality and in the imaginary game world; in the game world, Agnes learns about Tilly's exploration of her sexuality and how she struggled with her sexuality in reality.
Western Wyoming Community College Theatre
$8 - $13
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department
307 382 1721
Artist Group Info
kegee30@gmail.com
Western Wyoming Community College Theatre
2500 College DriveRock Springs, Wyoming 82901
3073821721
kpastor@westernwyoming.edu