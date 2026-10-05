She Kills Monsters - Rock Springs
She Kills Monsters - Rock Springs
She Kills Monsters is a drama-comedy play by Qui Nguyen that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written and discovers things she'd never imagined. The plot takes place in reality and in the imaginary game world; in the game world, Agnes learns about Tilly's exploration of her sexuality and how she struggled with her sexuality in reality.
Western Wyoming Community College Theatre
$8 - $13
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department
307 382 1721
Western Wyoming Community College Theatre
2500 College DriveRock Springs, Wyoming 82901
3073821721
kpastor@westernwyoming.edu