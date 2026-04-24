Sharing the Spirit of America - Saratoga

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence inside the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.

Four days later, on July 8, 1776, after the Declaration was printed and distributed, the citizens of Philadelphia were summoned to the State House Yard by the bells of the city. Then, Colonel John Nixon publicly read the Declaration of Independence.

Americans in all 50 States and 16 Territories of the United States will read the Declaration of Independence ‘together’ on July 8, 2026. Even though the United States is spread across thousands of miles and nine different time zones, all of us in America may read the Declaration of Independence ‘together’, at the ‘same’ time on July 8 at 4:00pm MDT.

We will read the Declaration at the Museum Pavilion, and we will be joined by the Saratoga Community Choir to led us in patriotic song.