© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Sharing the Spirit of America - Saratoga

Sharing the Spirit of America - Saratoga

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence inside the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
Four days later, on July 8, 1776, after the Declaration was printed and distributed, the citizens of Philadelphia were summoned to the State House Yard by the bells of the city. Then, Colonel John Nixon publicly read the Declaration of Independence.
Americans in all 50 States and 16 Territories of the United States will read the Declaration of Independence ‘together’ on July 8, 2026. Even though the United States is spread across thousands of miles and nine different time zones, all of us in America may read the Declaration of Independence ‘together’, at the ‘same’ time on July 8 at 4:00pm MDT.
We will read the Declaration at the Museum Pavilion, and we will be joined by the Saratoga Community Choir to led us in patriotic song.

Saratoga Museum
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Saratoga Historical and Cultural Society
307-326-5511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
https://www.saratogamuseumwy.com

Artist Group Info

saratogamuseum@gmail.com
Saratoga Museum
104 Constitution Ave
Saratoga, Wyoming 82331
3073265511
saratogamuseum@gmail.com
www.SaratogaMuseumWY.com