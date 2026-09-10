© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

SCLT Discovery Session: Traditional Knowledge of Native Plants - Sheridan

SCLT Discovery Session: Traditional Knowledge of Native Plants - Sheridan

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust, Piney Island Native Plants and the Bighorn Native Plant Society for a special presentation with Linwood and Randall Tall Bull, members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

Through Traditional Knowledge and oral history, Linwood and Randall will share knowledge passed down across generations about native plants and their important roles in the lives, traditions and culture of the Northern Cheyenne people. The presentation will also explore oral stories, traditional tools and weaponry, ancient skills, and other connections between people and the land, giving participants a broader look at Northern Cheyenne knowledge and traditions.

When: Tuesday, September 29 | 6–7:30 p.m.
Where: SCLT Community Rooms at Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Ln., Sheridan

This program is free to attend and open to all.

Presented in partnership with Piney Island Native Plants and the Bighorn Native Plant Society.

Sign up for this SCLT Discovery Session on our website using the link.

SCLT Community Rooms @ Big Goose Natural Area
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
SCLT Community Rooms @ Big Goose Natural Area
14 Lane Ln
Sheridan, Wyoming