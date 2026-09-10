SCLT Discovery Session: Traditional Knowledge of Native Plants - Sheridan

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust, Piney Island Native Plants and the Bighorn Native Plant Society for a special presentation with Linwood and Randall Tall Bull, members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

Through Traditional Knowledge and oral history, Linwood and Randall will share knowledge passed down across generations about native plants and their important roles in the lives, traditions and culture of the Northern Cheyenne people. The presentation will also explore oral stories, traditional tools and weaponry, ancient skills, and other connections between people and the land, giving participants a broader look at Northern Cheyenne knowledge and traditions.

When: Tuesday, September 29 | 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: SCLT Community Rooms at Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Ln., Sheridan

This program is free to attend and open to all.

Presented in partnership with Piney Island Native Plants and the Bighorn Native Plant Society.

Sign up for this SCLT Discovery Session on our website using the link.