SCLT Discovery Session: Nativescapes for Your Home

Want a beautiful yard that supports pollinators, conserves water, and thrives in Wyoming’s climate?

Join the Sheridan Community Land Trust for a Discovery Session exploring how native plants and flowers can transform your home landscape. Experts from Piney Island Native Plants and Piney Island Conservation Services will share practical tips for incorporating native species into your yard, garden, or outdoor space while highlighting the benefits they provide for wildlife, pollinators, soil health, and water conservation.

Whether you’re planning a complete landscape makeover or simply looking to add a few native plants to your garden, this program will help you get started.

When: Wednesday, August 5, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Where: SCLT Community Rooms, 14 Lane Ln., Sheridan

This Discovery Session is free to attend and open to all. Registration is encouraged.

Come discover how native plants can create a more resilient, beautiful, and wildlife-friendly landscape right outside your door.

Sign up at the link.