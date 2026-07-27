SALT Contemporary Dance: Radio Silence - Casper

Step back in time to the vibrant and ever-changing world of the 1930s with Radio Silence, a captivating evening of dance from SALT Contemporary Dance. Set against the backdrop of an era defined by both hardship and hope, this powerful production invites audiences into bustling city streets, lively dance halls, and intimate moments of human connection during one of history’s most transformative decades.

Through breathtaking athleticism, evocative storytelling, and striking imagery, Radio Silence explores the resilience, ingenuity, and enduring spirit of people finding their way through uncertainty. Inspired by the rich cultural landscape of the 1930s—where jazz filled the airwaves, radio broadcasts connected distant communities, and social change reshaped everyday life—each piece reveals stories of perseverance, longing, joy, and discovery.

Featuring SALT’s professional company artists alongside a talented cast of young performers from local studios, the production bridges generations through movement that is both sophisticated and deeply accessible. Moments of exuberance give way to tenderness and reflection, creating an experience that resonates long after the final bow.