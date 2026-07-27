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Robert Sims - Casper

Robert Sims - Casper

When Robert Sims steps onto the stage, America’s story finds its voice anew. “Celebrating America” is more than a performance; it is a vibrant journey across the heart of a nation. Sims, known for his rich baritone and magnetic stage presence, curates a program that weaves together spirituals, Broadway favorites, patriotic classics, and the best of classical contemporary composers, each selection a thread in the nation’s grand tapestry.

“Celebrating America” is a tribute not just to a nation, but to its people, diverse in heritage, yet bound by music and the enduring dream of liberty. In Sims’ hands, America’s song continues to soar!

Co-sponsored KCWY 13. Partial funding is from the Wyoming Community Foundation – Casper and the Wyoming Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Robert Sims
artcorewyo@gmail.com
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
318 East 6th Street
Casper, Wyoming 82601