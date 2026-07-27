Robert Sims - Casper

When Robert Sims steps onto the stage, America’s story finds its voice anew. “Celebrating America” is more than a performance; it is a vibrant journey across the heart of a nation. Sims, known for his rich baritone and magnetic stage presence, curates a program that weaves together spirituals, Broadway favorites, patriotic classics, and the best of classical contemporary composers, each selection a thread in the nation’s grand tapestry.

“Celebrating America” is a tribute not just to a nation, but to its people, diverse in heritage, yet bound by music and the enduring dream of liberty. In Sims’ hands, America’s song continues to soar!

Co-sponsored KCWY 13. Partial funding is from the Wyoming Community Foundation – Casper and the Wyoming Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.