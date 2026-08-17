Relative Theatrics presents -in-chief by Ally Duvak - Laramie

Relative Theatrics is proud to present -in-chief by Ally Duvak in partnership with the UW Violence Prevention Center. The play runs September 11th through September 19th and will be performed in the Studio Theatre at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.

Play Description:

The editor-in-chief of a college newspaper manages a divisive Pennsylvania swing county newsroom as the impending 2016 presidential election looms over the United States. While all eyes are on the national stage, the editor-in-chief finds herself grappling with cataclysmic events much closer to home.

Described by playwright Gabriel Jason Dean as a display of Duvak's "beyond-her-years skill for building complex characters, a masterful use of dramatic irony, and an enviable ear for rhythmic, musical dialogue that crackles with wit, wisdom and complexity."

-in-chief is at once a clever comedy and a striking political commentary, keeping both in a fine balance.

Content Warning: This play includes heavy discussion of sexual assault. There are also allusions to homophobia, misogyny, and racism. There are no violent acts depicted onstage but they are referred to in conversation.

