© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

REIKI HEALING CIRCLE - Jackson

REIKI HEALING CIRCLE - Jackson

This unique offering is a time to gather in community for the highest good. No experience is necessary. After a brief introduction and description of Reiki, universal Lifeforce healing energy there will be a time to share intentions. Reiki can be sent to something as small as a sore thumb or as big as world Peace. Everyone present will hold the intention for the highest healing and Good as we share and send our energies during this 20 minute meditation. Once we complete our meditation, the energies will be sent on their way out into the world. This can be a very powerful practice, especially for situations that can feel out of our control. Heaviness becomes much lighter when shared. If you are ready to answer this call, then you are meant to be there and your energies are needed.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
06:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/