REIKI HEALING CIRCLE - Jackson

This unique offering is a time to gather in community for the highest good. No experience is necessary. After a brief introduction and description of Reiki, universal Lifeforce healing energy there will be a time to share intentions. Reiki can be sent to something as small as a sore thumb or as big as world Peace. Everyone present will hold the intention for the highest healing and Good as we share and send our energies during this 20 minute meditation. Once we complete our meditation, the energies will be sent on their way out into the world. This can be a very powerful practice, especially for situations that can feel out of our control. Heaviness becomes much lighter when shared. If you are ready to answer this call, then you are meant to be there and your energies are needed.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.