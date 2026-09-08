Rededication of the Albany County's WWI Memorial Monument - Laramie

The public is invited to join the Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), as they rededicate Albany County's WWI Memorial Monument. The Chapter applied for and received an America 250 grant from the Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force to professionally restore the monument located at the Northeast corner of the Albany County Courthouse block (6th and Ivinson). Following the rededication ceremony, there will be a reception and an education program by historian Kim Viner at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. There will also be a slide show assembled by DAR member and Albany County Historical Society President Jan Botkin Therkildsen with photos and information about those who served plus general informational displays about WWI, memorabilia and refreshments. The monument was unveiled in Laramie in 1924 as a memorial to those from the county who served in the Great War and the 32 men who lost their lives. Created by renowned artist Giuseppe Moretti, it was originally placed in downtown Laramie at 2nd and Thornburgh (Later Ivinson Ave) and later moved to its current location. Prominent Laramie residents Grace Raymond Hebard and Edward Ivinson were instrumental in the effort to raise funds and get the monument installed, and Hebard was a founder of the Jacques Laramie DAR chapter.