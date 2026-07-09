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Quilts Along the Platte - Torrington

Quilts Along the Platte - Torrington

A 3-day quilt show, starting on Friday, September 25, ending at 3 p.m on Sunday, 27. Free admission. Featuring over 100 quilts, hand-made items and quilts for sale, four quilt shop vendors, demonstrations and make and take classes, food on site.

Rendezvous Center, Goshen County Fairgrounds
Free
10:00 AM - 11:32 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Goshen County Quilters
307-532-7871

Artist Group Info

linglebird@yahoo.com
Rendezvous Center, Goshen County Fairgrounds
West Highway 26-85
Torrington, Wyoming 82240
3076404002
linglebird@yahoo.com