Quilts Along the Platte - Torrington
Quilts Along the Platte - Torrington
A 3-day quilt show, starting on Friday, September 25, ending at 3 p.m on Sunday, 27. Free admission. Featuring over 100 quilts, hand-made items and quilts for sale, four quilt shop vendors, demonstrations and make and take classes, food on site.
Rendezvous Center, Goshen County Fairgrounds
Free
10:00 AM - 11:32 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Goshen County Quilters
307-532-7871
Artist Group Info
linglebird@yahoo.com
Rendezvous Center, Goshen County Fairgrounds
West Highway 26-85Torrington, Wyoming 82240
3076404002
linglebird@yahoo.com