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Public Lands Day Fence Removal - Pinedale

Public Lands Day Fence Removal - Pinedale

Celebrate Public Lands Day by improving wildlife habitat with the Jackson Hole Wildlife Federation, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and Wyoming Game and Fish. Volunteers will remove old fencing from a stretch of BLM land situated in the Sublette Pronghorn Migration Corridor south of Pinedale.

Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/261026117806148.

Wyoming Game and Fish Office: Pinedale
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wyoming Outdoor Council
307-332-7031
info@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
www.wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
Wyoming Game and Fish Office: Pinedale
432 Mill Street
Pinedale, Wyoming 82941