Public Lands Day Fence Removal - Pinedale
Public Lands Day Fence Removal - Pinedale
Celebrate Public Lands Day by improving wildlife habitat with the Jackson Hole Wildlife Federation, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and Wyoming Game and Fish. Volunteers will remove old fencing from a stretch of BLM land situated in the Sublette Pronghorn Migration Corridor south of Pinedale.
Please RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/261026117806148.
Wyoming Game and Fish Office: Pinedale
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Outdoor Council
307-332-7031
info@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
Wyoming Game and Fish Office: Pinedale
432 Mill StreetPinedale, Wyoming 82941