Preparing for a Government Contracting Matchmaking Virtual Event

Join us for a matchmaking preparation session to get ready for our upcoming Government Contracting Matchmaking Event on January 27th and future events! Learn how the matchmaking process works, what to expect, what to bring, and how to prepare your business to make the most of your conversations with government agencies and prime contractors.

We'll walk through event expectations, preparation tips, and ways to effectively communicate your company's capabilities. Whether you're new to government contracting or an experienced business, this session will help you arrive prepared, confident, and ready to make meaningful connections!