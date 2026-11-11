© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Preparing for a Government Contracting Matchmaking Virtual Event

Preparing for a Government Contracting Matchmaking Virtual Event

Join us for a matchmaking preparation session to get ready for our upcoming Government Contracting Matchmaking Event on January 27th and future events! Learn how the matchmaking process works, what to expect, what to bring, and how to prepare your business to make the most of your conversations with government agencies and prime contractors.

We'll walk through event expectations, preparation tips, and ways to effectively communicate your company's capabilities. Whether you're new to government contracting or an experienced business, this session will help you arrive prepared, confident, and ready to make meaningful connections!

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 7 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming APEX Acclerator
https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/government-contracting/
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org