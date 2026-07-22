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PRACTICES FOR THE UNKNOWN - Jackson

PRACTICES FOR THE UNKNOWN - Jackson

Uncertainty is one of the scariest and most uncomfortable parts of being alive. There are so many things we don’t know! But the unknown is also where possibility lies. What is yet to be determined, we have the power to shape. This dance-ish workshop stretches and strengthens our capacity to not-know through improvisation. We will practice walking meditation, shaking, and automatic writing, speaking, and moving. We will bend time, become more sensitive, and go into the unknown together.

No dance or creative experience needed, just being a human with an openness to try new things and play.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
40
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/