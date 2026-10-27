© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Poverty Escape Room - Rock Springs

Poverty Escape Room - Rock Springs

Join us in Rock Springs on November 13 for a FREE community Poverty Escape Room experience!

Work with others to navigate a family’s day filled with limited resources, unexpected situations, and difficult decisions. Then, take part in a guided discussion about how poverty affects individuals, families, and our community.

Everyone is welcome, including community members, employers, educators, healthcare professionals, service providers, and faith leaders. No prior experience is needed. Come on your own or bring a colleague or friend!

Learn more and register: compass.bhssc.org/per-events

Offered in partnership with Sweetwater County School District #1, Compass Partners in Learning, and Boces 5 , with funding provided through a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Rock Springs Satellite High School
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Compass Partners in Learning
compass.bhssc.org
Rock Springs Satellite High School
3400 Stagecoach Blvd
Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901
https://compass.bhssc.org/per-events