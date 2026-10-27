Poverty Escape Room - Rock Springs

Join us in Rock Springs on November 13 for a FREE community Poverty Escape Room experience!

Work with others to navigate a family’s day filled with limited resources, unexpected situations, and difficult decisions. Then, take part in a guided discussion about how poverty affects individuals, families, and our community.

Everyone is welcome, including community members, employers, educators, healthcare professionals, service providers, and faith leaders. No prior experience is needed. Come on your own or bring a colleague or friend!

Learn more and register: compass.bhssc.org/per-events

Offered in partnership with Sweetwater County School District #1, Compass Partners in Learning, and Boces 5 , with funding provided through a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.