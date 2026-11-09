Pop Up Adult Ballet Class - Jackson
Pop Up Adult Ballet Class - Jackson
Step back into the studio for an evening of ballet with Elise! This pop-up class offers adult dancers a chance to work on technique, revisit the fundamentals, and enjoy the focus and flow of a ballet class in a welcoming environment.
Pop Up Adult Ballet Class with Elise Baker Mumford
Tuesday, November 17th
6-7:30pm
$25 or use DW punch card
Dancers' Workshop
$25 drop-in or DW punch card
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org