Poké Pumpkins! - Casper

Poké Pumpkins!

Come join us on Saturday, October 17 at 2-4 PM and bring your favorite Pokémon to life as a mini pumpkin! Pumpkin supplies are limited, so sign up early to save your spot!

Admission: $15 for Members | $25 for Not-Yet-Members

To register, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/poke-pumpkins

Children under 10, bring an adult helper with you!

