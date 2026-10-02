Poké Pumpkins! - Casper
Poké Pumpkins! - Casper
Poké Pumpkins!
Come join us on Saturday, October 17 at 2-4 PM and bring your favorite Pokémon to life as a mini pumpkin! Pumpkin supplies are limited, so sign up early to save your spot!
Admission: $15 for Members | $25 for Not-Yet-Members
To register, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/poke-pumpkins
Children under 10, bring an adult helper with you!
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$15 for Members | $25 for Not-Yet-Members
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org