Pedro the Lion at St. Matthew’s Cathedral - Laramie

St. Matthew’s Cathedral is thrilled to welcome Pedro the Lion (David Bazan) for an intimate show on Tuesday, August 11. For more than two decades, Bazan has built a devoted following through deeply honest songwriting that wrestles with faith, doubt, grief, love, and the complicated work of being human. Hearing these songs inside the Cathedral promises to be a rare and unforgettable evening.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket's must be purchased in advance through Undertow Records—none will be available at the door. Tickets are $40.

Link for tickets: https://undertowshows.com/products/laramie-wy-august-11