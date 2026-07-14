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Pedro the Lion at St. Matthew’s Cathedral - Laramie

Pedro the Lion at St. Matthew’s Cathedral - Laramie

St. Matthew’s Cathedral is thrilled to welcome Pedro the Lion (David Bazan) for an intimate show on Tuesday, August 11. For more than two decades, Bazan has built a devoted following through deeply honest songwriting that wrestles with faith, doubt, grief, love, and the complicated work of being human. Hearing these songs inside the Cathedral promises to be a rare and unforgettable evening.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket's must be purchased in advance through Undertow Records—none will be available at the door. Tickets are $40.

Link for tickets: https://undertowshows.com/products/laramie-wy-august-11

St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
$40.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Pedro the Lion
jordan21bishop@gmail.com
https://pedrothelion.com/
St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
3rd & Ivinson
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-6608
stmattslaramie@gmail.com
https://www.stmattslaramie.org/