Pathway to Procurement: the SBA and DoW Mentor-Protégé Program - Webinar

Unlock new opportunities for growth with strategic partnerships. Join the Wyoming APEX Accelerator and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for an in-depth training session designed to demystify the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP).

Whether you are looking to scale your business or enhance your technical capabilities, this session provides a comprehensive roadmap for navigating federal partnership programs.

What You Will Learn:

MPP Fundamentals: Understand the core objectives of the Mentor-Protégé Program and how it benefits small businesses.

The Partnership Process: A step-by-step guide on how the process works, from initial interest to formal agreement.

Building Strategic Alliances: Learn the best practices for identifying the right partner and creating a mutually beneficial relationship.

The Department of War (DoW) MPP: A specialized look at the DoW’s specific program requirements and how it differs from other federal agency offerings.