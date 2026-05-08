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Pathway to Procurement: the SBA and DoW Mentor-Protégé Program - Webinar

Pathway to Procurement: the SBA and DoW Mentor-Protégé Program - Webinar

Unlock new opportunities for growth with strategic partnerships. Join the Wyoming APEX Accelerator and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for an in-depth training session designed to demystify the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP).

Whether you are looking to scale your business or enhance your technical capabilities, this session provides a comprehensive roadmap for navigating federal partnership programs.

What You Will Learn:

MPP Fundamentals: Understand the core objectives of the Mentor-Protégé Program and how it benefits small businesses.

The Partnership Process: A step-by-step guide on how the process works, from initial interest to formal agreement.

Building Strategic Alliances: Learn the best practices for identifying the right partner and creating a mutually beneficial relationship.

The Department of War (DoW) MPP: A specialized look at the DoW’s specific program requirements and how it differs from other federal agency offerings.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming APEX Acclerator
https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/wyomingapexaccelerator/
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org