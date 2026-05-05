Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Plushie Taxidermy - Casper
Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Plushie Taxidermy - Casper
To all Veterans and Service Members!
Join us Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5:30PM-7:30PM for a FREE Plushie Taxidermy art project!
Stuffed animals will be provided, but feel free to bring your own stuffed friend.
For more information, call 307-235-5247 or email education@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Musuem Discovery Center
3072355247
education@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org