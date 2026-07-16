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Opening Reception: The India I Brought With Me: Nimi Shares Her Personal Collection - Casper

Opening Reception: The India I Brought With Me: Nimi Shares Her Personal Collection - Casper

Join The Nicolaysen Art Museum for an evening celebrating the opening of The India I Brought With Me: Nimi Shares Her Personal Collection by Nimi McConigley.
A longtime Wyoming journalist, community leader, and trailblazer, Nimi has spent more than fifty years sharing her culture and experiences with the state she calls home. This deeply personal exhibition invites visitors to explore that journey through treasured saris, photographs, bronzes, and meaningful artifacts that reflect a life shaped by both India and Wyoming.
The opening reception will feature traditional Indian dance performances, Indian cuisine, hands-on art activities, and a live sari draping demonstration.
Celebrate with us as we honor culture, community, and the stories that connect us through art.

Exhibition on view: July 10 through September 25, 2026.

Nicolaysen Art Museum
NIC Members: Free Not-Yet-Members: $15 Individual | $30 Family
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 East Collins
Casper , Wyoming 82601
307-235-5247
http://www.wybia.org/categories.cfm?catid=14