Opening Reception: The India I Brought With Me: Nimi Shares Her Personal Collection - Casper

Join The Nicolaysen Art Museum for an evening celebrating the opening of The India I Brought With Me: Nimi Shares Her Personal Collection by Nimi McConigley.

A longtime Wyoming journalist, community leader, and trailblazer, Nimi has spent more than fifty years sharing her culture and experiences with the state she calls home. This deeply personal exhibition invites visitors to explore that journey through treasured saris, photographs, bronzes, and meaningful artifacts that reflect a life shaped by both India and Wyoming.

The opening reception will feature traditional Indian dance performances, Indian cuisine, hands-on art activities, and a live sari draping demonstration.

Celebrate with us as we honor culture, community, and the stories that connect us through art.

Exhibition on view: July 10 through September 25, 2026.