On the Air & In the Air: A Conversation with Christian Cooper and Jennifer Ackerman - Jackson

Join KHOL and BirdNote for On the Air and In the Air in The Center Theater!

On the Air and In the Air:

Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, science and conservation featuring two of the world’s most celebrated voices on birds and the natural world. Acclaimed birding advocate and television host Christian Cooper will be in conversation with bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman for a wide-ranging discussion about the wonder, intelligence and importance of birds in our lives. This event is as much for the avid birder as the simply curious!

Proceeds support KHOL’s mission to provide independent journalism, community storytelling and public service programming throughout Jackson Hole, as well as BirdNote’s work to connect people with the beauty and importance of birds through science, storytelling and conservation.

VIP tickets include:

- Meet and greet reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, with special guests Christian Cooper and Jennifer Ackerman, as well as the BirdNote and KHOL teams

- Signed copy of Christian Cooper’s book, “Better Living through Birding”

- Signed copy of Jennifer Ackerman’s book, “What an Owl Knows”

- Copy of “BirdNote: 100 Illustrated Bird Stories to Inspire Your Bird Watching”

Reserved seating for the main event