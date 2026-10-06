October 7th Memorial - Cheyenne
October 7th Memorial - Cheyenne
There are members of our community who lost family and friends in the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. We invite people to help say the names of those who were murdered by terrorists on October 7, 2023 and its aftermath, by participating in our memorial for them this Wednesday at 5pm at the Synagogue. You don't need to be Jewish to participate in this memorial.
Mt. Sinai Synagogue - Cheyenne
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mt. Sinai Congregation
(307) 634 - 3052
office.mtsinaicheyenne@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jmbloombe@gmail.com
Mt. Sinai Synagogue - Cheyenne
2610 Pioneer Ave.Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 634 - 3052
info@mtsinaicheyenne.org