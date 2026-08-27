Nutcracker Ballet - Cheyenne

Celebrate the season with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, the largest touring production of its kind in North America. Coming to Cheyenne Civic Center . Cheyenne, WY. On November 30, 2026, this unforgettable performance featured an international cast of dancers, dazzling acrobatics, elaborate costumes, and larger-than-life puppetry.

Set to the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production transforms the stage into a magical holiday experience. A highlight of the show is the “Dove of Peace” adagio, a powerful and visually stunning moment that captivates audiences of all ages.

Now in its 34th year, the production continues to delight families across more than 80 cities annually.