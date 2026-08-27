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Nutcracker Ballet - Cheyenne

Nutcracker Ballet - Cheyenne

Celebrate the season with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, the largest touring production of its kind in North America. Coming to Cheyenne Civic Center . Cheyenne, WY. On November 30, 2026, this unforgettable performance featured an international cast of dancers, dazzling acrobatics, elaborate costumes, and larger-than-life puppetry.
Set to the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production transforms the stage into a magical holiday experience. A highlight of the show is the “Dove of Peace” adagio, a powerful and visually stunning moment that captivates audiences of all ages.
Now in its 34th year, the production continues to delight families across more than 80 cities annually.

Cheyenne Civic Center
n/a
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TALMI ENTERTAINMENT
800-320-1733
groups@nutcracker.com
https://nutcracker.com

Artist Group Info

n/a
Cheyenne Civic Center
2101 O'Neil Avenue
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-637-6363
boxoffice@cheyennecity.org
https://www.cheyennecivic.com/