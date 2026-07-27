No-Body's Jigg with Conor Jacobson - Casper

Taken from a catchy little number found in the 1679 edition of John Playford’s compendium of popular tunes entitled The English Dancing Master, the early music ensemble, No-Body’s Jigg was formed in 2005 by harpsichordist Ronan Khalil, recorder and traverso player Thibault Viviani, both hailing from France, Venezuelan cellist and gambist Tulio Rondon (and later, Anton Baba of Australia), and violinist and Wyoming’s own, Conor Jacobson, while all were studying at The Royal Conservatory of The Hague. The band was known for lively performances of diverse baroque repertoire centered around the four, core members, but they would often expand their ranks to facilitate orchestral works, concerti, and vocal programming. No-Body’s Jigg was quite active in The Netherlands until 2009.

Now, after having gone on in pursuit their own adventures, with great pleasure Conor, Thibault, Ronan, and Tulio reunite after nearly two decades, and for the first time, will be playing together in the USA. Co-sponsored by the Casper College Foundation.

