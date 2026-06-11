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NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Pop Culture - Casper

NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Pop Culture - Casper

​Camp Description:
Who’s ready to POP? Pop art and culture come together for a super fun week of camp.
Campers will explore the origins of the Pop Art movement while looking at how pop culture has changed and evolved over the years.
Pop Culture Camp August 10–14
9 AM–12 PM

Ages: 6–10 years old

For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$140 per child for NIC members | $180 per child for not-yet-members
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/