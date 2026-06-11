NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Pop Culture - Casper

​Camp Description:

Who’s ready to POP? Pop art and culture come together for a super fun week of camp.

Campers will explore the origins of the Pop Art movement while looking at how pop culture has changed and evolved over the years.

Pop Culture Camp August 10–14

9 AM–12 PM

Ages: 6–10 years old

For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

