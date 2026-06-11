NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Pop Culture - Casper
NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Pop Culture - Casper
Camp Description:
Who’s ready to POP? Pop art and culture come together for a super fun week of camp.
Campers will explore the origins of the Pop Art movement while looking at how pop culture has changed and evolved over the years.
Pop Culture Camp August 10–14
9 AM–12 PM
Ages: 6–10 years old
For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$140 per child for NIC members | $180 per child for not-yet-members
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org