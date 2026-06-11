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NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Little DaVinci's- Presented with The Science Zone - Casper

NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Little DaVinci's- Presented with The Science Zone - Casper

Camp Description:
Step into the Art Lab! In collaboration with The Science Zone, this hands-on camp lets young artists get messy and have fun while exploring art and science together.
Campers will experiment, create, and discover while blending creativity and curiosity to spark imagination and inspire new ideas.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps
Little DaVinci’s
Presented with The Science Zone

July 27–31 1 PM–3 PM

Ages: 6–10 years old

Please register through The Science Zone.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$375
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/