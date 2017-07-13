NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Design Challenge - Casper

Camp Description:

Are you up for a challenge? Design Challenge camp is here to stretch your skill set in new and interesting directions.

Campers will explore how the same design can be created through vastly different mediums while building creative problem-solving skills along the way.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

Design Challenge

July 13–17

1 PM–4 PM

Ages: 11–15 years old