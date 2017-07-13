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NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Design Challenge - Casper

NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Design Challenge - Casper

Camp Description:
Are you up for a challenge? Design Challenge camp is here to stretch your skill set in new and interesting directions.
Campers will explore how the same design can be created through vastly different mediums while building creative problem-solving skills along the way.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

Design Challenge
July 13–17

1 PM–4 PM

Ages: 11–15 years old

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$140 per child for NIC members | $180 per child for not-yet-members
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/