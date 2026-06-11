NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: 3D Camp - Casper

Camp Description:

Sculpt your way through a wonderful week of camp while making fun and exciting objects that can be both decorative and functional.

Campers will explore a variety of media through hands-on projects, so be prepared to get a little messy!

For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

3D Camp July 27–31

9 AM–12 PM

Ages: 7–15 years old