NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: 3D Camp - Casper
NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: 3D Camp - Casper
Camp Description:
Sculpt your way through a wonderful week of camp while making fun and exciting objects that can be both decorative and functional.
Campers will explore a variety of media through hands-on projects, so be prepared to get a little messy!
For more information and to register, visit https://www.thenic.org/summercamps
3D Camp July 27–31
9 AM–12 PM
Ages: 7–15 years old
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$140 per child for NIC members | $180 per child for not-yet-members
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org