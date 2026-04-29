New Play Festival 2026 Entries Due - Jackson

Riot Act, Inc. announces the opening of submissions to our New Play Festival playwriting competition. Three one-act plays will be selected for production during our Annual Series of Shorts in September 2026.

Each of the three playwrights whose plays are selected for production will receive an honorarium. The first-place winner will receive $200 and the Marius P. Hanford IV Award. Marius was a longtime stage combat choreographer influential in several theater communities, including Jackson and New York. The second place will receive $100 and third place will be awarded $50.

The contest opens on May 1, 2026 with final entries due by June 20, 2026 and winners will be notified by July 31, 2026.

For more information and registration, email NewPlayFest@riotactinc.org or check our website at https://riotactinc.org/new-play-festival/.

