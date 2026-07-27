Needs & Leads: A High-Impact Networking Event - Alpine
Needs & Leads: A High-Impact Networking Event - Alpine
We believe that great things don’t happen in a vacuum, and we encourage everyone to venture out to network at Chance Meetings.
The most valuable connections don’t stop at introductions, they deepen through meaningful exchange and follow-up. Our next Chance Meetings on Monday, February 2nd will focus on Needs & Leads, a structured, high-impact networking session designed to help participants move beyond surface-level connections and tap into the true power of the Silicon Couloir community.
📢 IMPORTANT NOTES FOR PARTICIPATION
• The program will start promptly at 5:30, so please give yourseld ample time to check in and get settled.
• Come prepared to share a need in 90 seconds or less
• Bring your phone so you can record the leads offered to you
Melvin Taproom and Kitchen
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Silicon Couloir
rebecca@siliconcouloir.com
Melvin Taproom and Kitchen
624 Co Rd 101Alpine, Wyoming 83128