Native Plant Walk & Nature Journaling - Laramie

Come join us for a morning in the outdoors! We'll start the day walking with native plant experts. Together we will explore the native plants (and a few weeds!) that we see along the way. At 11:00 am you can either join the nature journaling group or keep on walking. Just want to journal? Sign up to join us at 11:00 am.

Did you know that nature journaling can help you better observe and appreciate the wonders of nature? No artistic talent or previous journal experience required! Join us as we share different ways to journal and tips that can help you capture your observations while out and about in Wyoming or in your own backyard. Bring your favorite paper pad, journal, notebook, etc and join us as we spend some time journaling and appreciating our great outdoors.

Expand your view! Join us in the great outdoors to learn about identifying Wyoming native plants or nature journaling, or both!

Plant Walk: 10 am to 11 am

Nature Journaling: 11 am to noon

Location - the Snowies (Mountain range west of Laramie). Location likely to be at least an hour drive from Laramie. Exact location to be emailed to participants before the event.

Register here through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992934639154?aff=oddtdtcreator